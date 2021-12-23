5,851 Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.93.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.