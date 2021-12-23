5,750 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEU stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $757.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 2.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

