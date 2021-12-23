55,756 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. ON Semiconductor makes up about 2.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after buying an additional 1,288,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after buying an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

