$54.83 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce $54.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.65 million to $67.64 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $50.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $221.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.54 million to $237.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $206.90 million, with estimates ranging from $183.37 million to $234.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.76. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $42,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

