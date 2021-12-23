52,357 Shares in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.15% of Vintage Wine Estates as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.43 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 10.57 and its 200 day moving average is 10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.25.

Vintage Wine Estates Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.