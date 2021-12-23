52,128 Shares in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 55.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

ATOS stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

