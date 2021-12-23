$521.40 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce $521.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $508.00 million to $542.50 million. Graco reported sales of $470.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.50. 393,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86. Graco has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.