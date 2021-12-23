4,500 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 53.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in New York Times by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYT opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

