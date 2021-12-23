44,262 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,293,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

