$401.97 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce $401.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.30 million and the highest is $436.70 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $340.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. 2,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 2.62%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.