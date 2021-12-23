3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Shares of MMM opened at $172.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

