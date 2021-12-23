$366.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report sales of $366.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $307.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.69.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 50.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.24. 4,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.27. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

