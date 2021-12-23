3,653 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 86.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 312.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 428.0% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

