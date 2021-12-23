33,291 Shares in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Several research firms have commented on WRE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

