$33.97 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will announce $33.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.02 million and the lowest is $33.90 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $122.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $106,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BASE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 409,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,950. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

