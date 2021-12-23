3,172 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,950,000.

IMCB opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

