31,353 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after purchasing an additional 386,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

