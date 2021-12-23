$31.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $31.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $31.89 billion. Target posted sales of $28.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.31 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $109.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.57 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

TGT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,328. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.75 and a 200 day moving average of $246.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.