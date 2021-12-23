30,479 Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

