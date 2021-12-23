$3.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.31 and the lowest is $3.06. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $3.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

EA stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

