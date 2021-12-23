$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,035. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $7,890,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 350.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

