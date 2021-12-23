$3.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.