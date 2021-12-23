$277.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce sales of $277.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.94 million to $281.29 million. Ferro posted sales of $259.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ferro by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ferro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in Ferro by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 44,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ferro by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ferro by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. Ferro has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

