$271.05 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to announce sales of $271.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.76 million and the lowest is $269.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

OHI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,662. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.