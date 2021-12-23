2,208 Shares in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Separately, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000.

Shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73.

