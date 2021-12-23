$212.48 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post sales of $212.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.13 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $177.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $783.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $781.34 million to $785.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $791.85 million, with estimates ranging from $772.60 million to $818.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,886. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,153 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 73.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. 5,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,835. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

