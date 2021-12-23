2,100 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.