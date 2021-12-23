2,082 Shares in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,030,000.

QPX stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

