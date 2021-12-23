158,549 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of EVERTEC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,625,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after acquiring an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

EVERTEC stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.89.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

