1,503 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after buying an additional 104,718 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $619.64. 2,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,405. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $624.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

