$107.80 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post $107.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.59 million to $111.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $36.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $373.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.13 million to $386.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $673.01 million, with estimates ranging from $587.01 million to $759.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,747. The company has a market capitalization of $907.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.