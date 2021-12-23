$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

VRSK traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $223.85. 818,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,305. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

