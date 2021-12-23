$1.33 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 319,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,447. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.