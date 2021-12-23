$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG opened at $39.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

