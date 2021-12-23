$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $135.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 395,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.