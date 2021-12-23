$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 36.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $849,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.15. 67,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,692. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

