$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

NYSE:VAC traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.59. The company had a trading volume of 570,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,907. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -135.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,023,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

