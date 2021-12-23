$1.06 EPS Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Cabot posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $54.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cabot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

