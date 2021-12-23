$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $937.90 million and the highest is $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors reported sales of $796.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

CLH stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.77. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,621 shares of company stock worth $473,772 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

