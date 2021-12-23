0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and $981,023.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00209472 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 8,183,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

