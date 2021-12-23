$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.88. Entegris reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $133.47 on Monday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $92.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.