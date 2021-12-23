$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.80. Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

