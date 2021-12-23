$0.10 EPS Expected for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for VEON’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEON will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VEON.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VEON by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 550,053 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in VEON by 79.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

