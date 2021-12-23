$0.07 EPS Expected for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 146,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,472. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.