$0.07 EPS Expected for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 146,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,472. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

