Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $250.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank lowered Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $264.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.18 and its 200-day moving average is $373.86. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $264.30 and a 1-year high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

