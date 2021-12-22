Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 163 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,498 ($33.00) per share, for a total transaction of £4,071.74 ($5,379.50).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($32.58), for a total transaction of £246,600 ($325,802.62).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 161 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($33.52) per share, for a total transaction of £4,084.57 ($5,396.45).

On Thursday, November 11th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($34.39), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($496,079.73).

On Monday, October 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($32.96) per share, for a total transaction of £3,967.05 ($5,241.18).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,530 ($33.43) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,474.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,567.17. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 2,125 ($28.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.12). The firm has a market cap of £9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16.

Several research firms recently commented on CCH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.99) to GBX 2,900 ($38.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,185 ($42.08) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.65) to GBX 2,725 ($36.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,890 ($38.18).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

