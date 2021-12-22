Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares traded down 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 25,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,283,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 6.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 222.2% in the second quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 36.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,277,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after buying an additional 877,250 shares in the last quarter. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

