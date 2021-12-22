Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $17.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZVIA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,582,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $7,667,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $5,304,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.