Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.57, but opened at $79.64. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 110 shares.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.
In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,777,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,057 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,219. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
