Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.57, but opened at $79.64. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 110 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,777,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,057 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,219. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

