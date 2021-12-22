Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $580.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $371.40 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $575.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

